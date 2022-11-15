Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 938 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $368,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $234,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

RDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

