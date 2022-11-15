Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

