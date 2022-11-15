Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,591,000 after buying an additional 291,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after buying an additional 4,489,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 353,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

