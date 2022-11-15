Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

