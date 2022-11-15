Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 1.0 %

CI opened at $306.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.59.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.