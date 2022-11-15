Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,569 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,159,000 after purchasing an additional 320,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

NYSE EW opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.48. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,347,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

