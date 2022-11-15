Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,814 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 65.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 220,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,408,000 after acquiring an additional 190,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Activity

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

