Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,246 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

