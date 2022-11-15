Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,062 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

