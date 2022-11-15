Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

NYSE MLM opened at $352.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.37 and a 200-day moving average of $332.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

