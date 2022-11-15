Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 816 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,054,000 after acquiring an additional 780,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,543,000 after acquiring an additional 683,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

