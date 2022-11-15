Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,363 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 93,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

