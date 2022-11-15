Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 404.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 171.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Weibo Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WB opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.