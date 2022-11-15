Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $391,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

