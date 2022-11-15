Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 192,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 132,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 122,095 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,134,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after purchasing an additional 60,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 47,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.