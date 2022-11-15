Despegar.com (DESP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of DESP stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Despegar.com has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $12.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DESP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Further Reading

