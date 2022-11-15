Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

