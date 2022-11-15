DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $35.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.64.

Several research firms recently commented on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 163,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 713,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 417,965 shares of company stock worth $7,375,691. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

