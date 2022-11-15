dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 122,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Price Performance

DMYS stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

