Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Richard D. Wampler II Sells 3,454 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 3,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $53,571.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,172.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donegal Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $491.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,514.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Donegal Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Donegal Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.