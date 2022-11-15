Duality Advisers LP Buys 34,858 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,858 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

SVC opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -43.96%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

