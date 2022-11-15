Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $83.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on ENS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

