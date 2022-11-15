Duality Advisers LP Invests $256,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,527,000 after purchasing an additional 719,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 320,545 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,232.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 264,887 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,408 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of KLIC opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

