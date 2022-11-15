Duality Advisers LP Invests $286,000 in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 32.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth $300,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACA. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:ACA opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

