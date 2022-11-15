Duality Advisers LP Makes New $278,000 Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,528 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 224,089 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $14,750,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,106.0% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 123,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of EXP opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

