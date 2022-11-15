Duality Advisers LP Makes New $293,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

