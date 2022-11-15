Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,641.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

