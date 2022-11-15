Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

