Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 12,445 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 44,674 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 692.0% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 595,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 520,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

