Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,322 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

