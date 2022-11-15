Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NYSE:DY opened at $101.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at $77,659,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

