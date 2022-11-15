E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given New €10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of E.On from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of E.On from €12.50 ($12.89) to €10.50 ($10.82) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of E.On from €10.00 ($10.31) to €9.50 ($9.79) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $9.13 on Monday. E.On has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

