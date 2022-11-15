Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 302,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

About Edesa Biotech

(Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.