Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Position Lessened by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.