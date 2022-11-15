Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

NYSE:EPC opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

