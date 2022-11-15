El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,166 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.41% of El Pollo Loco worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 274.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth $104,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 161,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

El Pollo Loco Announces Dividend

LOCO opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $402.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.29. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

