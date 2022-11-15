Eltek (ELTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 26.23%.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Stock Performance

Eltek stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Eltek

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.