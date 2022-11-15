eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EMAN opened at $0.92 on Friday. eMagin has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

