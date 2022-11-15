Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$68.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMRAF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMRAF opened at $38.21 on Monday. Emera has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

