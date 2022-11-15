Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,144 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Emerson Electric worth $88,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $72,620,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $49,961,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $52,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

