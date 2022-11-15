ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the October 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $11.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($19.59) to €17.00 ($17.53) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($17.01) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.35) to €15.20 ($15.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

