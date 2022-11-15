Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $76.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

