Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.04.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $297.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.08 and its 200 day moving average is $241.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 143.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

