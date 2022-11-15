Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Update

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Entergy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,592,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,093,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

