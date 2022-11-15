Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stake Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

ENV opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $84.58.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.