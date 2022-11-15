EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,862 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $32,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 51.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 79,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179,183 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Shares of EOG opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

