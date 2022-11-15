Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after buying an additional 341,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after buying an additional 336,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

