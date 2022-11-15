Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $0.45 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

