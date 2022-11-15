Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah forecasts that the company will earn ($4.60) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.70) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.52) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

Arvinas Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

ARVN stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $85.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.