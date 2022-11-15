Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $591.84 million and a P/E ratio of -11.07. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

